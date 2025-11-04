A Look Ahead: MKS Instruments's Earnings Forecast

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MKS Instruments to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83.

The market awaits MKS Instruments's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.21% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.44 1.96 1.45 EPS Actual 1.77 1.71 2.15 1.72 Price Change % 10.00 4.00 -7.00 12.00

Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments were trading at $145.47 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about MKS Instruments

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MKS Instruments.

Analysts have given MKS Instruments a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $129.2, indicating a potential 11.18% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amkor Tech, Onto Innovation and Camtek, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amkor Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential 74.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $157.5, suggesting a potential 8.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Camtek, with an average 1-year price target of $123.75, suggesting a potential 14.93% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Amkor Tech, Onto Innovation and Camtek, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MKS Buy 9.70% $453M 2.53% Amkor Tech Buy 6.74% $284.49M 2.98% Onto Innovation Buy 4.65% $122.12M 1.75% Camtek Buy 20.20% $62.61M 5.55%

Key Takeaway:

MKS Instruments ranks at the top for Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. MKS Instruments is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind MKS Instruments

MKS Inc formerly, MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others, used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue.

Breaking Down MKS Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MKS Instruments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.7% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MKS Instruments's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MKS Instruments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MKS Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for MKS Instruments visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.