A Peek at APA's Future Earnings

APA (NASDAQ:APA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that APA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Anticipation surrounds APA's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 7.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at APA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.74 0.95 1.01 EPS Actual 0.87 1.06 0.79 1.00 Price Change % 8.00 5.00 -7.00 -11.00

APA Share Price Analysis

Shares of APA were trading at $22.49 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about APA

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding APA.

APA has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $22.43, the consensus suggests a potential 0.27% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Range Resources, Viper Energy and Permian Resources, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Range Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential 81.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Viper Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential 134.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Permian Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 15.52% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Range Resources, Viper Energy and Permian Resources are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity APA Neutral -14.35% $873M 10.63% Range Resources Neutral 16.07% $187.68M 3.46% Viper Energy Outperform 37.50% $152M 1.21% Permian Resources Outperform -3.89% $447.46M 2.20%

Key Takeaway:

APA is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate. In terms of Gross Profit, APA is at the top among its peers. However, for Return on Equity, APA is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind APA

APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the U.K. in the North Sea (North Sea). APA also has active development, exploration, and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as exploration interests in Uruguay, Alaska, and other international locations.

Understanding the Numbers: APA's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: APA's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

