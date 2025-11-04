An Overview of Plains GP Holdings's Earnings

Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Plains GP Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Investors in Plains GP Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plains GP Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.48 0.46 0.29 EPS Actual 0.05 0.42 -0.05 0.17 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 -2.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP Holdings were trading at $17.17 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Plains GP Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Plains GP Holdings.

Plains GP Holdings has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $19.75, the consensus suggests a potential 15.03% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Scorpio Tankers, Hess Midstream and South Bow, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Scorpio Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $70.86, suggesting a potential 312.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hess Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $39.57, suggesting a potential 130.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for South Bow, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 60.16% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Scorpio Tankers, Hess Midstream and South Bow, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Plains GP Holdings Neutral -16.58% $649M 2.21% Scorpio Tankers Buy -9.94% $112.23M 2.78% Hess Midstream Neutral 13.41% $361.70M 14.61% South Bow Neutral -5.42% $382M 3.67%

Key Takeaway:

Plains GP Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Plains GP Holdings's Background

Plains GP Holdings LP provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. The group manages its operations through two operating segments: Crude Oil and NGL.

Breaking Down Plains GP Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Plains GP Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains GP Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains GP Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains GP Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.55, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Plains GP Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.