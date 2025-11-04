Louisiana-Pacific Earnings Preview

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Louisiana-Pacific to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits Louisiana-Pacific's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Louisiana-Pacific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.18 0.83 0.88 EPS Actual 0.99 1.27 1.03 1.22 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 -1.00 0.00

Tracking Louisiana-Pacific's Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific were trading at $86.07 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Louisiana-Pacific

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Louisiana-Pacific.

The consensus rating for Louisiana-Pacific is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $117.0 implies a potential 35.94% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of West Fraser Timber, Magnera and Clearwater Paper, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for West Fraser Timber, with an average 1-year price target of $89.5, suggesting a potential 3.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Magnera, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 86.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clearwater Paper, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 65.14% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for West Fraser Timber, Magnera and Clearwater Paper, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Louisiana-Pacific Buy -7.25% $178M 3.15% West Fraser Timber Buy -9.05% $203M -3.02% Magnera Neutral 154.67% $90M -1.62% Clearwater Paper Buy 1.45% $18.80M -6.58%

Key Takeaway:

Louisiana-Pacific ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Louisiana-Pacific is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Discovering Louisiana-Pacific: A Closer Look

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer and also offers engineered wood siding used in home construction and repair and remodel projects. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

Financial Milestones: Louisiana-Pacific's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Louisiana-Pacific's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Louisiana-Pacific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Louisiana-Pacific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Louisiana-Pacific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

