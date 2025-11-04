A Peek at Brookfield Renewable's Future Earnings

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brookfield Renewable to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

Brookfield Renewable bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Brookfield Renewable's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.40 -0.39 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.35 -0.06 -0.32 Price Change % -6.00 -2.00 6.00 1.00

Performance of Brookfield Renewable Shares

Shares of Brookfield Renewable were trading at $31.52 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Brookfield Renewable

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Brookfield Renewable.

With 5 analyst ratings, Brookfield Renewable has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $33.0, indicating a potential 4.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ormat Technologies and Enlight Renewable Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ormat Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, suggesting a potential 217.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Enlight Renewable Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $29.2, suggesting a potential 7.36% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ormat Technologies and Enlight Renewable Energy are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brookfield Renewable Outperform -3.74% $599M -181.70% Ormat Technologies Neutral 9.89% $56.90M 1.13% Enlight Renewable Energy Neutral 37.10% $86.27M 0.10%

Key Takeaway:

Brookfield Renewable ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Brookfield Renewable: A Closer Look

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and totals over 40 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Renewable Corp.

Financial Insights: Brookfield Renewable

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Brookfield Renewable's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Brookfield Renewable's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield Renewable's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield Renewable's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 9.54.

To track all earnings releases for Brookfield Renewable visit their earnings calendar on our site.

