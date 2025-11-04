ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Earnings: A Preview

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 2.52% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.03 0.23 0.14 EPS Actual 0.16 0.11 0.08 0.20 Price Change % 3.00 14.00 2.00 9.00

Performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were trading at $22.37 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have provided ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $32.18, suggesting a potential 43.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, GRAIL and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $84.25, suggesting a potential 276.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GRAIL, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 257.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $104.5, suggesting a potential 367.14% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, GRAIL and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Buy 9.34% $243.83M 3.36% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Buy 64.09% $104.36M -2.40% GRAIL Buy 11.18% $-17.77M -4.82% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Buy 13.24% $143.49M -77.79%

Key Takeaway:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and revenue growth. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It has two core franchises in neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. The neuroscience franchise is anchored by its commercial product NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP). The neuro-rare disease franchise is anchored by the commercial product DAYBUE, which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome. In addition, the company has various product candidates under development in different stages, including ACP-204, ACP-101, ACP-211, ACP-711, ACP-2591, etc.

Key Indicators: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

