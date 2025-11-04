What's Next: Osisko Gold Royalties's Earnings Preview

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Osisko Gold Royalties's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Osisko Gold Royalties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.10 EPS Actual 0.18 0.16 0.11 0.11 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 -2.00 1.00

Performance of Osisko Gold Royalties Shares

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties were trading at $31.85 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Osisko Gold Royalties

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Osisko Gold Royalties.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Osisko Gold Royalties, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $39.5, suggesting a potential 24.02% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Triple Flag Precious, New Gold and SSR Mining, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Triple Flag Precious, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 13.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for New Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 72.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SSR Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $22.1, suggesting a potential 30.61% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Triple Flag Precious, New Gold and SSR Mining are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity OR Royalties Neutral 27.37% $50.19M 2.58% Triple Flag Precious Buy 47.98% $62.34M 3.12% New Gold Outperform 83.53% $261.80M 12.16% SSR Mining Neutral 119.35% $216.27M 2.80%

Key Takeaway:

Osisko Gold Royalties ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one company showing the highest growth. In terms of gross profit, Osisko Gold Royalties is at the bottom compared to its peers. For return on equity, Osisko Gold Royalties is at the bottom, with one company having the highest return. Overall, Osisko Gold Royalties shows mixed performance when compared to its peers in key financial metrics.

Delving into Osisko Gold Royalties's Background

OR Royalties Inc, formerly Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other high-quality royalties, streams and similar interests. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. Geographically, it generates majority of its income from North America and also generates some portions of income from South America, Australia, Africa and Europe.

Key Indicators: Osisko Gold Royalties's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Osisko Gold Royalties's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Osisko Gold Royalties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 53.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Osisko Gold Royalties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Osisko Gold Royalties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

