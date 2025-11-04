Examining the Future: NexGen Energy's Earnings Outlook

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NexGen Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in NexGen Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.43% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NexGen Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.01 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.06 -0.08 -0.01 Price Change % -1.00 -2.00 4.00 0.00

NexGen Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of NexGen Energy were trading at $9.14 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.