An Overview of Bio-Techne's Earnings

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bio-Techne to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in Bio-Techne are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.56% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bio-Techne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.51 0.38 0.38 EPS Actual 0.53 0.56 0.42 0.42 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 0.00 -3.00

Tracking Bio-Techne's Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne were trading at $61.26 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Bio-Techne

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bio-Techne.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Bio-Techne, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $69.2, suggesting a potential 12.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Charles River, Qiagen and Repligen, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Charles River, with an average 1-year price target of $182.71, suggesting a potential 198.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qiagen, with an average 1-year price target of $51.5, suggesting a potential 15.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Repligen, with an average 1-year price target of $161.88, suggesting a potential 164.25% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Charles River, Qiagen and Repligen, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bio-Techne Buy 3.55% $198.81M -0.90% Charles River Neutral 0.59% $357.07M 1.60% Qiagen Neutral 7.49% $334.29M 2.78% Repligen Outperform 3.53% $91.14M 1.19%

Key Takeaway:

Bio-Techne ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (about 75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Understanding the Numbers: Bio-Techne's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bio-Techne displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Techne's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

To track all earnings releases for Bio-Techne visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.