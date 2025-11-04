Earnings Preview: Southwest Gas Hldgs

Southwest Gas Hldgs (NYSE:SWX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Southwest Gas Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The market awaits Southwest Gas Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.56% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Southwest Gas Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 1.49 1.23 0.15 EPS Actual 0.53 1.65 1.39 0.09 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 -2.00 0.00

Market Performance of Southwest Gas Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Southwest Gas Hldgs were trading at $80.97 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Southwest Gas Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Southwest Gas Hldgs.

Southwest Gas Hldgs has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $87.67, the consensus suggests a potential 8.27% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Spire, ONE Gas and National Fuel Gas, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spire, with an average 1-year price target of $86.83, suggesting a potential 7.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ONE Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 4.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Fuel Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $104.0, suggesting a potential 28.44% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Spire, ONE Gas and National Fuel Gas, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Southwest Gas Hldgs Buy -5.23% $221.87M -0.36% Spire Buy 1.88% $188.10M 0.53% ONE Gas Buy 19.65% $174.81M 1.01% National Fuel Gas Neutral 27.40% $254.43M 5.22%

Key Takeaway:

Southwest Gas Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is negative, indicating lower profitability compared to its peers. Overall, Southwest Gas Hldgs lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know Southwest Gas Hldgs Better

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc is a utility company engaged in the purchasing, distributing, and transporting of natural gas in the American Southwest. The company segments its activities into natural gas distribution and Utility Infrastructure Services units. The first of these encompasses the company's core natural gas business as distributors in the states of Arizona and Nevada. The natural gas distribution division is responsible for roughly half of Southwest Gas' total revenue through the sale of natural gas to mainly residential and small commercial customers. The Utility Infrastructure Services segment generates the other half of the company's total revenue from the underground piping contractor services that its subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, provides.

Understanding the Numbers: Southwest Gas Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Southwest Gas Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Gas Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwest Gas Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Southwest Gas Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.