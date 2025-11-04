Insights into Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Upcoming Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.91, which was followed by a 6.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -6.34 4.66 5.81 5.50 EPS Actual -8.25 1.68 6.60 6.61 Price Change % -6.00 -9.00 3.00 7.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals were trading at $138.38 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is Outperform, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $181.6 implies a potential 31.23% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Corcept Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Corcept Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $142.5, suggesting a potential 2.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Axsome Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $174.25, suggesting a potential 25.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Elanco Animal Health, with an average 1-year price target of $21.8, suggesting a potential 84.25% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Corcept Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jazz Pharmaceuticals Outperform 2.14% $929.44M -18.23% Corcept Therapeutics Buy 18.70% $191.00M 5.25% Axsome Therapeutics Buy 72.13% $136.59M -75.98% Elanco Animal Health Buy 4.81% $713M 0.17%

Key Takeaway:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

A Deep Dive into Jazz Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jazz Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -68.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Jazz Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.