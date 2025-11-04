Exploring Talen Energy's Earnings Expectations

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Talen Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.86.

The market awaits Talen Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $2.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Talen Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.56 0.71 -0.07 1.15 EPS Actual 1.50 -2.94 1.81 3.16 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 3.00 -1.00

Tracking Talen Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy were trading at $413.54 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Talen Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Talen Energy.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Talen Energy, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $452.5, suggesting a potential 9.42% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AES, Central Puerto and Hallador Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AES, with an average 1-year price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential 95.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Central Puerto, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 95.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hallador Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 95.16% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for AES, Central Puerto and Hallador Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Talen Energy Outperform 9.93% $94M 5.94% AES Outperform -2.96% $453M -3.07% Central Puerto Buy 0.27% $59.69B 4.02% Hallador Energy Buy 9.66% $56.70M 6.95%

Key Takeaway:

Talen Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 9.93%, outperforming peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit at $94M. Talen Energy is in the middle for Return on Equity at 5.94%.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Talen Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Talen Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Talen Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talen Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talen Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Talen Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Talen Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.