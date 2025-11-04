Earnings Outlook For TKO Group Holdings

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TKO Group Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

TKO Group Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.3% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TKO Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.55 0.16 0.50 EPS Actual 1.17 0.69 0.28 0.28 Price Change % 3.00 -6.00 -6.00 -2.00

TKO Group Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of TKO Group Holdings were trading at $187.71 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on TKO Group Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TKO Group Holdings.

The consensus rating for TKO Group Holdings is Buy, derived from 15 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $221.07 implies a potential 17.77% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Roku, Warner Music Gr and Cinemark Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Roku, with an average 1-year price target of $116.67, suggesting a potential 37.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Warner Music Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $38.22, suggesting a potential 79.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cinemark Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 80.82% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Roku, Warner Music Gr and Cinemark Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TKO Group Holdings Buy 9.66% $832.06M 2.33% Roku Outperform 13.97% $524.90M 0.95% Warner Music Gr Buy 8.69% $776M -2.77% Cinemark Holdings Outperform 28.10% $596.60M 13.76%

Key Takeaway:

TKO Group Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. TKO Group Holdings is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind TKO Group Holdings

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a sports and sports entertainment company that operates combat sports and sports entertainment companies. It owns and manages valuable sports and entertainment intellectual property. The company distributes content and monetizes its intellectual property through four principal activities: Media Rights and Content, Live Events, Sponsorship, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company has two reportable segments, UFC and WWE. The company generates majority of revenue from the UFC segment. The UFC segment revenue consists of media rights fees associated with the distribution of its programming content, ticket sales, and site fees associated with the business's international live events, sponsorship, and consumer products licensing agreements of UFC-branded products.

Financial Milestones: TKO Group Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TKO Group Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.66% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.52%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TKO Group Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, TKO Group Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

