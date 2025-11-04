Examining the Future: Joby Aviation's Earnings Outlook

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Joby Aviation to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

The announcement from Joby Aviation is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Joby Aviation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.19 -0.19 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.11 -0.34 -0.21 Price Change % -9.00 4.00 1.00 1.00

Market Performance of Joby Aviation's Stock

Shares of Joby Aviation were trading at $16.32 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 206.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Joby Aviation

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Joby Aviation.

Analysts have provided Joby Aviation with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $13.33, suggesting a potential 18.32% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Southwest Airlines, Copa Holdings and Alaska Air Gr, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $34.17, suggesting a potential 109.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Copa Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $151.25, suggesting a potential 826.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Alaska Air Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential 349.33% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Southwest Airlines, Copa Holdings and Alaska Air Gr are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Joby Aviation Neutral -46.43% $5K -36.94% Southwest Airlines Neutral 1.15% $1.16B 0.68% Copa Holdings Buy 2.83% $291.77M 5.91% Alaska Air Gr Outperform 1.67% $685M 1.83%

Key Takeaway:

Joby Aviation ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 46.43%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit at $5K. In terms of Return on Equity, Joby Aviation is at the bottom with a negative 36.94%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi for commercial passenger service. Its Joby eVTOL aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers or an expected payload of up to 1,000 pounds at speeds of up to 200 mph. The aircraft is optimized for urban routes, with a target range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. The company is also developing an app-based platform to build and operate an aerial ridesharing service powered by a network of eVTOL aircraft that it will manufacture and operate. It has one operating and reportable segment, namely flight services. Currently, the company generates all of its revenue from flight services provided to the Department of Defense in the United States.

Joby Aviation: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Joby Aviation's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -46.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Joby Aviation's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2164493.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Joby Aviation's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -36.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Joby Aviation's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -27.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Joby Aviation adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Joby Aviation visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.