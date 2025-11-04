Earnings Outlook For Liberty Formula One Group

Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Liberty Formula One Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Liberty Formula One Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.80, leading to a 1.13% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.72 -0.18 0.41 0.19 EPS Actual 1.52 0.05 -1.05 0.48 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 5.00 1.00

Liberty Formula One Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Liberty Formula One Group were trading at $99.67 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Liberty Formula One Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Liberty Formula One Group.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Liberty Formula One Group, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $104.33, suggesting a potential 4.68% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Roku, TKO Group Holdings and Live Nation Entertainment, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Roku, with an average 1-year price target of $116.67, suggesting a potential 17.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TKO Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $221.07, suggesting a potential 121.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Live Nation Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $182.9, suggesting a potential 83.51% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Roku, TKO Group Holdings and Live Nation Entertainment, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Warner Music Gr Buy 8.69% $776M -2.77% Roku Outperform 13.97% $524.90M 0.95% TKO Group Holdings Buy 9.66% $832.06M 2.33% Live Nation Entertainment Buy 16.32% $1.80B 41.03%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Formula One Group ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top. For Return on Equity, it is also at the top among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Liberty Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the media and entertainment industries in North America and the United Kingdom. The company owns interests in a high-quality portfolio of assets across the media, entertainment and sports industries. The company derives its maximum revenue from United Kingdom.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liberty Formula One Group

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Formula One Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Formula One Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Formula One Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Liberty Formula One Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Formula One Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

