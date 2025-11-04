Earnings Outlook For Snap

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Snap will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Snap's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 17.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Snap's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.03 0.14 0.05 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.08 0.16 0.08 Price Change % -17.00 -12.00 -8.00 16.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Snap were trading at $7.82 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Snap

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Snap.

Analysts have provided Snap with 14 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $8.91, suggesting a potential 13.94% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FuboTV, ZoomInfo Technologies and CarGurus, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FuboTV, with an average 1-year price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential 45.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for ZoomInfo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential 44.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CarGurus, with an average 1-year price target of $40.43, suggesting a potential 417.01% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for FuboTV, ZoomInfo Technologies and CarGurus are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Snap Neutral 8.75% $691.60M -11.99% FuboTV Buy -2.81% $77.69M -1.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Underperform 5.21% $257.20M 1.50% CarGurus Neutral 7.01% $204.38M 5.34%

Key Takeaway:

Snap ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 8.75%. It ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit with $691.60M. For Return on Equity, Snap ranks at the bottom with -11.99%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application. Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Financial Milestones: Snap's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Snap's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.75% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -19.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

