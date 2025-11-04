Insights into Atmos Energy's Upcoming Earnings

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Atmos Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Atmos Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 3.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Atmos Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 2.88 2.20 0.80 EPS Actual 1.16 3.03 2.23 0.83 Price Change % 4.00 -1.00 2.00 2.00

Atmos Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Atmos Energy were trading at $172.7 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Atmos Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Atmos Energy.

Analysts have given Atmos Energy a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $173.2, indicating a potential 0.29% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of National Fuel Gas, Southwest Gas Hldgs and Spire, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Fuel Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $104.0, suggesting a potential 39.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Southwest Gas Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $87.67, suggesting a potential 49.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spire, with an average 1-year price target of $86.83, suggesting a potential 49.72% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for National Fuel Gas, Southwest Gas Hldgs and Spire are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atmos Energy Neutral 19.56% $562.83M 1.41% National Fuel Gas Neutral 27.40% $254.43M 5.22% Southwest Gas Hldgs Buy -5.23% $221.87M -0.36% Spire Buy 1.88% $188.10M 0.53%

Key Takeaway:

Atmos Energy ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit. It ranks last in return on equity. Overall, Atmos Energy is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in the analysis.

Delving into Atmos Energy's Background

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3.3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Key Indicators: Atmos Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Atmos Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmos Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Atmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

