Plains All American's Earnings: A Preview

Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Plains All American to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Plains All American bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Plains All American's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.45 0.42 0.31 EPS Actual 0.36 0.39 0.42 0.37 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 -3.00 -3.00

Performance of Plains All American Shares

Shares of Plains All American were trading at $16.3 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Plains All American

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Plains All American.

The consensus rating for Plains All American is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $19.5 implies a potential 19.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DT Midstream, Antero Midstream and Western Midstream, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DT Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $120.25, suggesting a potential 637.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Antero Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential 11.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Western Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential 150.0% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for DT Midstream, Antero Midstream and Western Midstream, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Plains All American Neutral -16.58% $363M 1.55% DT Midstream Buy 26.61% $249M 2.45% Antero Midstream Neutral 8.68% $202.47M 5.58% Western Midstream Neutral 4.05% $727.53M 10.46%

Key Takeaway:

Plains All American ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Plains All American's Background

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

A Deep Dive into Plains All American's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Plains All American's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

