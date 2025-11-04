Uncovering Potential: Devon Energy's Earnings Preview

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Devon Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94.

Investors in Devon Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.43% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Devon Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.22 1.00 1.09 EPS Actual 0.84 1.21 1.16 1.10 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 8.00 2.00

Performance of Devon Energy Shares

Shares of Devon Energy were trading at $32.82 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Devon Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Devon Energy.

Analysts have given Devon Energy a total of 13 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $43.15, indicating a potential 31.47% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Venture Global, Coterra Energy and Expand Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Venture Global, with an average 1-year price target of $14.8, suggesting a potential 54.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Coterra Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $33.2, suggesting a potential 1.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Expand Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $133.85, suggesting a potential 307.83% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Venture Global, Coterra Energy and Expand Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Devon Energy Outperform 9.37% $1.11B 6.07% Venture Global Neutral 179.87% $1.42B 7.25% Coterra Energy Outperform 54.60% $883M 3.55% Expand Energy Outperform 359.29% $1.45B 3.03%

Key Takeaway:

Devon Energy ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Devon Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Devon Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

