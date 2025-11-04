What's Next: Dynatrace's Earnings Preview

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dynatrace will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Dynatrace bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dynatrace's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.30 0.33 0.32 EPS Actual 0.42 0.33 0.37 0.37 Price Change % -7.00 -1.00 0.00 -3.00

Dynatrace Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dynatrace were trading at $50.48 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Dynatrace

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dynatrace.

Analysts have provided Dynatrace with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $65.25, suggesting a potential 29.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Docusign, Bentley Systems and Unity Software, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Docusign, with an average 1-year price target of $99.38, suggesting a potential 96.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bentley Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $58.29, suggesting a potential 15.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Unity Software, with an average 1-year price target of $39.07, suggesting a potential 22.6% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Docusign, Bentley Systems and Unity Software, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dynatrace Buy 19.57% $392.14M 1.80% Docusign Neutral 8.78% $635.17M 3.15% Bentley Systems Neutral 10.22% $295.33M 6.24% Unity Software Neutral -1.85% $326.73M -3.41%

Key Takeaway:

Dynatrace ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a software-as-a-service company that enables customers to monitor and analyze their information technology infrastructure, from servers to applications and Python scripts. Dynatrace's unified platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to optimize their business for service-level objectives and ensure uptime.

Dynatrace's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dynatrace's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dynatrace's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Dynatrace visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.