Preview: Bunge's Earnings

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bunge to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90.

The announcement from Bunge is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.67% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bunge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.30 2.24 2.15 EPS Actual 1.31 1.81 2.13 2.29 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -1.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Bunge's Stock

Shares of Bunge were trading at $94.02 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Bunge

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bunge.

Analysts have given Bunge a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $102.5, indicating a potential 9.02% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Archer-Daniels-Midland, Ingredion and Darling Ingredients, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Archer-Daniels-Midland, with an average 1-year price target of $62.25, suggesting a potential 33.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingredion, with an average 1-year price target of $130.0, suggesting a potential 38.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Darling Ingredients, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 52.14% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Archer-Daniels-Midland, Ingredion and Darling Ingredients are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bunge Global Outperform -3.56% $738M 3.30% Archer-Daniels-Midland Neutral -4.86% $1.37B 0.98% Ingredion Neutral -2.40% $477M 4.74% Darling Ingredients Buy 5.57% $345.92M 0.43%

Key Takeaway:

Bunge ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a decrease of 3.56%. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit at $738M. Bunge's return on equity is 3.30%, placing it in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Bunge: A Closer Look

Bunge Global SA formerly Bunge Ltd is an agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company segments include Agribusiness; Refined and Specialty Oils; Milling; Sugar and Bioenergy and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Agribusiness segment. The company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals, based on processing capacity, a grain processor, the seller of packaged plant-based oils, producer and seller of wheat flour, bakery mixes and corn-based products in North and South America.

Bunge: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bunge's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bunge's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bunge's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bunge's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.12. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

