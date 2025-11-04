Examining the Future: Qualcomm's Earnings Outlook

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Qualcomm to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66.

Qualcomm bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 7.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Qualcomm's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.49 2.82 2.97 2.56 EPS Actual 2.77 2.85 3.41 2.69 Price Change % -8.00 -9.00 -4.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm were trading at $180.72 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Qualcomm

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Qualcomm.

Analysts have given Qualcomm a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $193.75, indicating a potential 7.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Intel, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intel, with an average 1-year price target of $34.14, suggesting a potential 81.11% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Intel are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Qualcomm Neutral 10.35% $5.76B 9.71% Intel Neutral 6.17% $3.54B 3.98%

Key Takeaway:

Qualcomm ranks higher than its peer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to its peer.

Delving into Qualcomm's Background

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Qualcomm's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Qualcomm showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.35% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

