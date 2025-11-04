A Peek at ARM Holdings's Future Earnings

ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ARM Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Investors in ARM Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.44% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ARM Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.52 0.34 0.26 EPS Actual 0.35 0.55 0.39 0.30 Price Change % -13.00 -6.00 -3.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of ARM Holdings were trading at $168.68 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

