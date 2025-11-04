An Overview of AppLovin's Earnings

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AppLovin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38.

The announcement from AppLovin is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 11.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AppLovin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.19 1.96 1.34 0.92 EPS Actual 2.39 1.67 1.73 1.25 Price Change % 12.00 12.00 24.00 46.00

Performance of AppLovin Shares

Shares of AppLovin were trading at $632.14 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 275.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on AppLovin

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AppLovin.

Analysts have given AppLovin a total of 21 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $646.0, indicating a potential 2.19% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intuit, Salesforce and Adobe, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intuit, with an average 1-year price target of $807.55, suggesting a potential 27.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Salesforce, with an average 1-year price target of $318.47, suggesting a potential 49.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Adobe, with an average 1-year price target of $438.33, suggesting a potential 30.66% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Intuit, Salesforce and Adobe, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AppLovin Outperform 77.04% $1.10B 94.04% Intuit Outperform 20.32% $2.94B 1.91% Salesforce Outperform 9.77% $7.99B 3.09% Adobe Outperform 10.72% $5.35B 15.26%

Key Takeaway:

AppLovin ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, AppLovin is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but lags behind in Return on Equity.

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

AppLovin: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AppLovin's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 77.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AppLovin's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 65.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 94.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppLovin's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.