Insights into Robinhood Markets's Upcoming Earnings

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Robinhood Markets will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Investors in Robinhood Markets are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Robinhood Markets's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.33 0.43 0.18 EPS Actual 0.42 0.37 0.54 0.17 Price Change % -3.00 -5.00 14.00 -17.00

Performance of Robinhood Markets Shares

Shares of Robinhood Markets were trading at $147.08 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 392.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Robinhood Markets

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Robinhood Markets.

Robinhood Markets has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $146.25, the consensus suggests a potential 0.56% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Interactive Brokers Group and LPL Finl Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Interactive Brokers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 44.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LPL Finl Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $425.55, suggesting a potential 189.33% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Interactive Brokers Group and LPL Finl Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Robinhood Markets Outperform 45.01% $848M 4.82% Interactive Brokers Group Outperform 9.52% $2.19B 5.30% LPL Finl Hldgs Outperform 18.69% $989.47M -0.58%

Key Takeaway:

Robinhood Markets ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks lowest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Robinhood Markets Better

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Financial Milestones: Robinhood Markets's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 45.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 39.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, Robinhood Markets adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Robinhood Markets visit their earnings calendar on our site.

