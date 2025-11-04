Uncovering Potential: MetLife's Earnings Preview

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MetLife to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32.

Investors in MetLife are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.8% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MetLife's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.17 2.00 2.09 2.17 EPS Actual 2.02 1.96 2.09 1.95 Price Change % -3.00 1.00 -2.00 -6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife were trading at $78.6425 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MetLife visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.