A Look at Unifi's Upcoming Earnings Report

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Unifi to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60.

The announcement from Unifi is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.24, leading to a 1.12% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Unifi's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.80 -0.83 -0.55 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.56 -0.76 -0.86 -0.42 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 -10.00 -11.00

Performance of Unifi Shares

Shares of Unifi were trading at $4.46 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.