Earnings Preview For Longeveron

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Longeveron to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

Longeveron bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 12.19% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Longeveron's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.33 -0.36 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.34 -0.27 -0.34 Price Change % -12.00 -10.00 -1.00 -8.00

Market Performance of Longeveron's Stock

Shares of Longeveron were trading at $0.8338 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Longeveron

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Longeveron.

Analysts have given Longeveron a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $3.0, indicating a potential 259.8% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Longeveron, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Longeveron, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Longeveron Buy -32.48% $146K -33.73%

Key Takeaway:

Longeveron ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a decrease of 32.48%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit, at $146K. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity at -33.73%. Overall, Longeveron is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers across all metrics analyzed.

Unveiling the Story Behind Longeveron

Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. Its investigational product is Lomecel-B an stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors and has potential mechanisms of action that can promote tissue repair and healing. The company currently has three pipeline indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Aging-related Frailty.

Breaking Down Longeveron's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Longeveron's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -32.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Longeveron's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1591.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Longeveron's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Longeveron's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -26.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Longeveron's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Longeveron visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.