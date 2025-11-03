Earnings Preview For Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Great Elm Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Investors in Great Elm Capital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Elm Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.38 0.35 0.36 EPS Actual 0.51 0.40 0.20 0.39 Price Change % 1.00 6.00 0.00 1.00

Performance of Great Elm Capital Shares

Shares of Great Elm Capital were trading at $7.86 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

