A Look at RideNow Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate RideNow Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The market awaits RideNow Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at RideNow Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.23 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.26 -1.58 -0.32 Price Change % 60.00 -5.00 6.00 4.00

Performance of RideNow Group Shares

Shares of RideNow Group were trading at $3.4 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

