Exploring Vital Farms's Earnings Expectations

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vital Farms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The market awaits Vital Farms's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 3.69% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Vital Farms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.27 0.17 0.12 EPS Actual 0.36 0.37 0.23 0.16 Price Change % 4.00 4.00 8.00 -1.00

Performance of Vital Farms Shares

Shares of Vital Farms were trading at $32.85 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Vital Farms

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vital Farms.

Analysts have given Vital Farms a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $52.17, indicating a potential 58.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nomad Foods, Utz Brands and Treehouse Foods, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nomad Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 43.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Utz Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential 62.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Treehouse Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 42.16% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Nomad Foods, Utz Brands and Treehouse Foods, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vital Farms Outperform 25.36% $71.78M 5.56% Nomad Foods Buy -0.82% $206.30M 2.21% Utz Brands Neutral 3.37% $126.90M -2.02% Treehouse Foods Neutral 1.20% $139.20M -0.19%

Key Takeaway:

Vital Farms outperforms peers in revenue growth, ranking at the top with a growth rate of 25.36%. In terms of gross profit, Vital Farms is at the bottom with $71.78M. For return on equity, Vital Farms is in the middle with a rate of 5.56%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vital Farms

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Vital Farms: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vital Farms displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vital Farms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Vital Farms visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.