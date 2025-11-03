Earnings Outlook For Lucky Strike

Lucky Strike (NYSE:LUCK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lucky Strike will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from Lucky Strike is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.45 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.34% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lucky Strike's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.24 0.09 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.49 0.07 0.16 0.13 Price Change % 2.00 6.00 3.00 12.00

Performance of Lucky Strike Shares

Shares of Lucky Strike were trading at $8.38 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lucky Strike visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.