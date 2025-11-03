Anywhere Real Estate Earnings Preview

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Anywhere Real Estate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Investors in Anywhere Real Estate are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 8.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anywhere Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 -0.54 -0.29 0.29 EPS Actual 0.32 -0.58 -0.44 0.05 Price Change % -8.00 8.00 6.00 2.00

Anywhere Real Estate Share Price Analysis

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate were trading at $10.05 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 149.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Anywhere Real Estate

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Anywhere Real Estate.

Anywhere Real Estate has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $10.5, the consensus suggests a potential 4.48% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Marcus & Millichap, Real Brokerage and Offerpad Solutions, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Marcus & Millichap, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 188.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Real Brokerage, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 30.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Offerpad Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential 88.56% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Marcus & Millichap, Real Brokerage and Offerpad Solutions are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Anywhere Real Estate Neutral 0.78% $565M 1.79% Marcus & Millichap Underperform 8.78% $65.66M -1.80% Real Brokerage Buy 58.68% $47.86M 3.69% Offerpad Solutions Neutral -36.16% $14.19M -37.11%

Key Takeaway:

Anywhere Real Estate is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing significant growth and another experiencing a decline. In terms of gross profit, Anywhere Real Estate ranks at the top among its peers. However, its return on equity is below the top performer but higher than the lowest performer. Overall, Anywhere Real Estate demonstrates a balanced performance compared to its peers in the real estate industry.

All You Need to Know About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc operates in residential real estate, focusing on brokerage, relocation, title, settlement businesses, and mortgage and title insurance ventures. It supports approximately 1 million home sale sides annually. Brands include Better Homes and Gardens, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty. Revenue comes mainly from existing home transactions. Operations are segmented into Anywhere Brands (franchises), Anywhere Advisors (owned brokerage), and Anywhere Integrated Services (title and settlement).

Breaking Down Anywhere Real Estate's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Anywhere Real Estate's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Anywhere Real Estate's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Anywhere Real Estate's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Anywhere Real Estate's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

