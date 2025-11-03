Insights Ahead: Orthofix Medical's Quarterly Earnings

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

The announcement from Orthofix Medical is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orthofix Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.270 -0.05 -0.15 EPS Actual 0.13 -0.081 0.02 0.07 Price Change % 2.00 0.000 -1.00 7.00

Tracking Orthofix Medical's Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical were trading at $15.44 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Orthofix Medical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Orthofix Medical.

Analysts have given Orthofix Medical a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $18.67, indicating a potential 20.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SI-BONE, AngioDynamics and Varex Imaging, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SI-BONE, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 45.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AngioDynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 16.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Varex Imaging, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 3.63% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for SI-BONE, AngioDynamics and Varex Imaging, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Orthofix Medical Outperform 2.27% $139.53M -3.07% SI-BONE Buy 21.67% $38.81M -3.64% AngioDynamics Buy 12.18% $41.86M -6.03% Varex Imaging Buy -2.92% $67.50M -17.73%

Key Takeaway:

Orthofix Medical ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a medical device company delivering orthopedic and spine solutions to healthcare providers. The company has two main segments: global spine, including bone growth and healing therapies, spinal implants, and regenerative tissue products; and global orthopedics, providing products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The majority of the company's sales come from the global spine segment in the United States. Orthofix distributes its products throughout North America, Europe, and several countries across the globe. The company provides solutions to hospitals, physicians, other healthcare providers, and patients.

Breaking Down Orthofix Medical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Orthofix Medical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.27% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Orthofix Medical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Orthofix Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

