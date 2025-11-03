What's Next: 3D Sys's Earnings Preview

3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect 3D Sys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

3D Sys bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 29.55% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.14 -0.11 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.21 -0.19 -0.12 Price Change % 30.00 -27.00 -21.00 -13.00

Stock Performance

Shares of 3D Sys were trading at $2.86 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.