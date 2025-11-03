An Overview of Mosaic's Earnings

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mosaic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

Investors in Mosaic are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.31% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mosaic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.45 0.57 0.54 EPS Actual 0.51 0.49 0.45 0.34 Price Change % -13.00 4.00 -5.00 1.00

Market Performance of Mosaic's Stock

Shares of Mosaic were trading at $27.45 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Mosaic

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Mosaic.

The consensus rating for Mosaic is Buy, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $39.3 implies a potential 43.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CF Industries Holdings, FMC and Intrepid Potash, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CF Industries Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $94.44, suggesting a potential 244.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FMC, with an average 1-year price target of $29.13, suggesting a potential 6.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Intrepid Potash, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 16.21% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CF Industries Holdings, FMC and Intrepid Potash are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mosaic Buy 6.71% $518.60M 3.39% CF Industries Holdings Neutral 20.23% $755M 7.92% FMC Neutral -48.39% $406.30M -13.89% Intrepid Potash Sell 15.18% $14.29M 0.68%

Key Takeaway:

Mosaic ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Mosaic

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Breaking Down Mosaic's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Mosaic's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mosaic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Mosaic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Mosaic visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.