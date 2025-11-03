A Glimpse of Iamgold's Earnings Potential

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Iamgold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The market awaits Iamgold's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 2.85% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Iamgold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.09 0.14 0.10 EPS Actual 0.13 0.10 0.10 0.18 Price Change % -3.00 -6.00 -9.00 7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Iamgold were trading at $11.58 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 115.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Iamgold

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Iamgold.

Iamgold has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $15.25, the consensus suggests a potential 31.69% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of New Gold, Triple Flag Precious and Equinox Gold, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for New Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 24.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Triple Flag Precious, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 210.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Equinox Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 46.8% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for New Gold, Triple Flag Precious and Equinox Gold, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity OR Royalties Neutral 27.37% $50.19M 2.58% New Gold Outperform 83.53% $261.80M 12.16% Triple Flag Precious Buy 47.98% $62.34M 3.12% Equinox Gold Outperform 77.65% $159.65M 0.55%

Key Takeaway:

Iamgold ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Iamgold Better

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company. The company operating gold mines are divided into geographic segments such as Cote Gold mine - Canada, Burkina Faso - Essakane mine, Westwood mine - Canada. The company's s non-gold mine segments are Exploration and evaluation and development, and Corporate - which includes royalty interests. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Cote Gold mine segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Iamgold

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Iamgold displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 50.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Iamgold's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iamgold's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iamgold's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

To track all earnings releases for Iamgold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.