What to Expect from Capri Holdings's Earnings

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Capri Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Capri Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capri Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.12 -0.16 0.65 0.75 EPS Actual 0.50 -4.90 0.45 0.65 Price Change % 0.00 3.00 -1.00 -7.00

Tracking Capri Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Capri Holdings were trading at $20.75 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

