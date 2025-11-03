A Preview Of Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

Investors in Supernus Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 13.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Supernus Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.37 0.52 0.44 EPS Actual 0.40 -0.21 0.27 0.69 Price Change % 13.00 -5.00 -3.00 0.00

Market Performance of Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals were trading at $55.13 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

With 6 analyst ratings, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $56.5, indicating a potential 2.49% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Prestige Consumer, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Prestige Consumer, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 46.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $88.0, suggesting a potential 59.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Perrigo, with an average 1-year price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential 40.74% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Prestige Consumer, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Supernus Pharmaceuticals Outperform -1.71% $148.63M 2.15% Prestige Consumer Buy -6.59% $140.33M 2.57% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Buy 151.54% $96.42M -6.03% Perrigo Buy -0.86% $362.90M -0.19%

Key Takeaway:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. Its diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinson's Disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. The company's products include Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, Qelbree, APOKYN, XADAGO, MYOBLOC, GOCOVRI, and Osmolex ER.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Supernus Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Supernus Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.