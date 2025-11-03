Insights into Radian Group's Upcoming Earnings

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Radian Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

The announcement from Radian Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radian Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.97 0.94 0.91 EPS Actual 1.01 0.99 1.09 1.03 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 -2.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Radian Group's Stock

Shares of Radian Group were trading at $33.94 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Radian Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Radian Group.

The consensus rating for Radian Group is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $40.0 implies a potential 17.86% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and PennyMac Financial Servs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PennyMac Financial Servs, with an average 1-year price target of $136.0, suggesting a potential 300.71% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and PennyMac Financial Servs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Walker & Dunlop Outperform 17.94% $140.59M 1.90% PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform 40.27% $413.06M 4.41%

Key Takeaway:

Radian Group ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Discovering Radian Group: A Closer Look

Radian Group Inc is engaged in mortgage and real estate services. It provides both credit-related mortgage insurance coverage and other products and services across the residential real estate and mortgage finance industries. It has one business segment Mortgage Insurance. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for the benefit of mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, and also offers other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting, to customers. It also provides other mortgage and real estate products and services through Mortgage Conduit, Title, Real Estate Services, and Real Estate Technology businesses.

Financial Milestones: Radian Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Radian Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.04%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Radian Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 44.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Radian Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Radian Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.