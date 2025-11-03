NNN REIT's Earnings Outlook

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NNN REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

Investors in NNN REIT are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.5% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NNN REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.83 0.82 0.84 EPS Actual 0.84 0.86 0.82 0.84 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 -1.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of NNN REIT were trading at $40.46 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on NNN REIT

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NNN REIT.

Analysts have given NNN REIT a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $44.0, indicating a potential 8.75% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brixmor Property Group, Federal Realty Investment and Agree Realty, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brixmor Property Group, with an average 1-year price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential 24.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $109.0, suggesting a potential 169.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Agree Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $81.12, suggesting a potential 100.49% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Brixmor Property Group, Federal Realty Investment and Agree Realty are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NNN REIT Neutral 4.61% $217.96M 2.30% Brixmor Property Group Outperform 6.29% $256.50M 3.18% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 6.13% $216.59M 1.94% Agree Realty Buy 18.72% $161.25M 0.90%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, NNN REIT is rated Neutral, while the peers are rated Outperform or Buy. NNN REIT has the lowest revenue growth among its peers. NNN REIT's gross profit is the second lowest. NNN REIT has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, NNN REIT ranks at the bottom compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind NNN REIT

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue. The maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Key Indicators: NNN REIT's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NNN REIT's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.61% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NNN REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for NNN REIT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.