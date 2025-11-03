Preview: Life Time Group Hldgs's Earnings

Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Life Time Group Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Investors in Life Time Group Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Life Time Group Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.28 0.21 0.20 EPS Actual 0.37 0.39 0.27 0.26 Price Change % 4.00 -8.00 -3.00 1.00

Life Time Group Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Life Time Group Hldgs were trading at $24.73 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Life Time Group Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Life Time Group Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Life Time Group Hldgs with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $43.5, suggesting a potential 75.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vail Resorts, Six Flags Entertainment and Dave & Buster's Enter, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vail Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $171.38, suggesting a potential 593.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Six Flags Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential 24.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dave & Buster's Enter, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 1.09% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Vail Resorts, Six Flags Entertainment and Dave & Buster's Enter, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Life Time Group Hldgs Buy 14.03% $357.54M 2.57% Vail Resorts Neutral 2.22% $-18.82M -28.10% Six Flags Entertainment Outperform 62.76% $849.57M -5.52% Dave & Buster's Enter Neutral 0.05% $481M 7.28%

Key Takeaway:

Life Time Group Hldgs ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Life Time Group Hldgs Better

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is a lifestyle and leisure brand offering health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community. It is engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Life Time Group Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Life Time Group Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.03% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life Time Group Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.97%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Life Time Group Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

