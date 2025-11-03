Earnings Preview For Genius Sports

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Genius Sports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Anticipation surrounds Genius Sports's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.17, leading to a 2.49% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Genius Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.02 0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.03 -0.12 0.05 Price Change % 2.00 -4.00 4.00 1.00

Genius Sports Share Price Analysis

Shares of Genius Sports were trading at $11.26 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Genius Sports

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Genius Sports.

Genius Sports has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $15.0, the consensus suggests a potential 33.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PENN Entertainment, SharpLink Gaming and Brightstar Lottery, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PENN Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 108.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SharpLink Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential 213.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Brightstar Lottery, with an average 1-year price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential 71.67% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for PENN Entertainment, SharpLink Gaming and Brightstar Lottery are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genius Sports Buy 24.38% $8.89M -7.54% PENN Entertainment Buy 6.13% $613.30M -0.58% SharpLink Gaming Outperform -28.94% $209.09K -45.50% Brightstar Lottery Buy 2.77% $274M -3.66%

Key Takeaway:

Genius Sports ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Genius Sports: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Genius Sports's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genius Sports's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -45.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Genius Sports adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

