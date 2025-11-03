Brightstar Lottery's Earnings Outlook

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Brightstar Lottery will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The announcement from Brightstar Lottery is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 2.41% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Brightstar Lottery's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.28 0.32 0.21 EPS Actual 0.12 0.09 0.22 -0.02 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 2.00 0.00

Brightstar Lottery Share Price Analysis

Shares of Brightstar Lottery were trading at $16.66 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Brightstar Lottery visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.