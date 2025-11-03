Uncovering Potential: Voya Financial's Earnings Preview

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Voya Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24.

Anticipation surrounds Voya Financial's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.39, leading to a 7.7% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Voya Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.07 1.65 0.75 2.04 EPS Actual 2.46 2.15 1.50 2.12 Price Change % 8.00 9.00 6.00 -5.00

Performance of Voya Financial Shares

Shares of Voya Financial were trading at $74.46 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Voya Financial

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Voya Financial.

The consensus rating for Voya Financial is Outperform, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $87.0, there's a potential 16.84% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Apollo Asset Management, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Apollo Asset Management are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Apollo Asset Management Outperform 13.23% $6.48B 1.69%

Key Takeaway:

Voya Financial ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Voya Financial's Background

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Key Indicators: Voya Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Voya Financial faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.26% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.41%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voya Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Voya Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

