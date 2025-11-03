Kodiak Gas Services's Earnings Outlook

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kodiak Gas Services will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Kodiak Gas Services bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kodiak Gas Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.38 0.50 0.37 EPS Actual 0.43 0.41 0.21 0.05 Price Change % 0.00 4.00 -15.00 -1.00

Performance of Kodiak Gas Services Shares

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services were trading at $36.39 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Kodiak Gas Services

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kodiak Gas Services.

Kodiak Gas Services has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $40.5, the consensus suggests a potential 9.82% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cactus, Liberty Energy and Tidewater, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, suggesting a potential 27.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Liberty Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 57.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tidewater, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 81.67% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Cactus, Liberty Energy and Tidewater are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kodiak Gas Services Neutral 4.26% $141.46M 2.90% Cactus Buy -9.97% $97.12M 3.56% Liberty Energy Neutral -16.79% $54.66M 2.10% Tidewater Neutral 0.65% $106.66M 6.47%

Key Takeaway:

Kodiak Gas Services ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Kodiak Gas Services's Background

Kodiak Gas Services Inc is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States. It manages business through two operating segments namely Contract Services and Other Services. Contract Services consists of operating Company-owned and customer-owned compression, and gas treating and cooling infrastructure, pursuant to fixed-revenue contracts to enable the production and gathering of natural gas and oil. Other Services consist of a full range of contract services to support the ancillary needs of customers, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, freight and crane charges, and other time and material-based offerings.

Kodiak Gas Services's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kodiak Gas Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kodiak Gas Services's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kodiak Gas Services's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kodiak Gas Services's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kodiak Gas Services's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

