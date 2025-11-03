Harley-Davidson's Earnings: A Preview

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Harley-Davidson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53.

The market awaits Harley-Davidson's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 6.5% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Harley-Davidson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.80 -0.66 0.79 EPS Actual 0.88 1.07 -0.93 0.91 Price Change % -6.00 2.00 1.00 1.00

Tracking Harley-Davidson's Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson were trading at $26.98 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Harley-Davidson

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Harley-Davidson.

The consensus rating for Harley-Davidson is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $29.5 implies a potential 9.34% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Harley-Davidson, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Harley-Davidson, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harley-Davidson Buy -19.26% $462.73M 3.31%

Key Takeaway:

Harley-Davidson ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Harley-Davidson: A Closer Look

Harley-Davidson is a leading global manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles across the custom, cruising, and touring segments, as well as related merchandise, parts, and accessories. In recent years, the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand. Its captive finance arm, Harley-Davidson Financial Services, provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley captured around 37% of the heavyweight domestic market in 2024.

Harley-Davidson: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Harley-Davidson faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.26% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harley-Davidson's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harley-Davidson's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harley-Davidson's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.08, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Harley-Davidson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

