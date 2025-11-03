Earnings Outlook For Chord Energy

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Chord Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27.

Anticipation surrounds Chord Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.06% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Chord Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.88 3.54 2.81 3.78 EPS Actual 1.79 4.04 3.49 3.40 Price Change % -5.00 -1.00 4.00 1.00

Market Performance of Chord Energy's Stock

Shares of Chord Energy were trading at $90.72 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Chord Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Chord Energy.

The consensus rating for Chord Energy is Outperform, based on 17 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $137.47, there's a potential 51.53% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Comstock Resources, Matador Resources and CNX Resources, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Comstock Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential 80.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Matador Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $59.73, suggesting a potential 34.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CNX Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $32.29, suggesting a potential 64.41% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Comstock Resources, Matador Resources and CNX Resources, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chord Energy Outperform -6.36% $171.79M -4.64% Comstock Resources Neutral 90.52% $101.75M 5.72% Matador Resources Outperform 6.39% $321.02M 3.24% CNX Resources Neutral 34.87% $162.46M 4.92%

Key Takeaway:

Chord Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline in performance. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showing a higher profitability compared to peers. Overall, Chord Energy's performance is mixed compared to its peers, with room for improvement in revenue and gross profit metrics.

All You Need to Know About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Chord Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

