Earnings Preview For SSR Mining

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SSR Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The market awaits SSR Mining's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.28, leading to a 17.32% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SSR Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.15 0.19 0.13 EPS Actual 0.51 0.29 0.10 0.03 Price Change % 17.00 3.00 13.00 -14.00

Performance of SSR Mining Shares

Shares of SSR Mining were trading at $22.56 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 275.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on SSR Mining

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SSR Mining.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for SSR Mining, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $22.1, suggesting a potential 2.04% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Triple Flag Precious, New Gold and Novagold Resources, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Triple Flag Precious, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 59.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for New Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 61.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Novagold Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential 47.92% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Triple Flag Precious, New Gold and Novagold Resources are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SSR Mining Neutral 119.35% $216.27M 2.80% Triple Flag Precious Buy 47.98% $62.34M 3.12% New Gold Outperform 83.53% $261.80M 12.16% Novagold Resources Buy 0.00% $-6K -9.14%

Key Takeaway:

SSR Mining ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, SSR Mining is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard's revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a key portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna mine in Argentina. The majority of gold production is derived from the Marigold mine, and Silver Standard's silver production is principally derived from the Puna mine.

Financial Insights: SSR Mining

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SSR Mining showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 119.35% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: SSR Mining's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SSR Mining's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SSR Mining's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

