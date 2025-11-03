A Glimpse of Sotera Health's Earnings Potential

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sotera Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Sotera Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.12 0.20 0.18 EPS Actual 0.20 0.14 0.21 0.17 Price Change % 25.00 2.00 2.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Sotera Health were trading at $16.6 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Sotera Health

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sotera Health.

The consensus rating for Sotera Health is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $19.0 implies a potential 14.46% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bruker, Adaptive Biotechnologies and 10x Genomics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bruker, with an average 1-year price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential 161.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Adaptive Biotechnologies, with an average 1-year price target of $17.14, suggesting a potential 3.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for 10x Genomics, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 9.64% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Bruker, Adaptive Biotechnologies and 10x Genomics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sotera Health Outperform 6.42% $166.62M 1.72% Bruker Outperform -0.41% $357.90M 0.42% Adaptive Biotechnologies Outperform 36.33% $40.88M -13.84% 10x Genomics Neutral 12.93% $125.08M 4.67%

Key Takeaway:

Sotera Health ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering Sotera Health: A Closer Look

Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing, and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers. The company operates in three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and applications; Nordion provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are the key components to the gamma sterilization process; and Nelson Labs provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Europe and other regions.

Sotera Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sotera Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sotera Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sotera Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

